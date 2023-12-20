Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin turns Indian Barbie in pink embellished salwar suit, see photos

Jasmin Bhasin, the popular actress, recently graced her Instagram with a stunning transformation into an Indian Barbie, captivating her followers with a series of mesmerizing pictures. Check out photos below

Jasmin Bhasin turns Indian Barbie in pink embellished salwar suit, see photos

Jasmin Bhasin, the popular actress, recently graced her Instagram with a stunning transformation into an Indian Barbie, captivating her followers with a series of mesmerizing pictures. Dressed in a breathtaking rani pink salwar suit adorned with intricate embellishments, Bhasin effortlessly radiated elegance.

The focal point of her ensemble was a kurta embellished with elaborate golden work, featuring a stylish dori tied to the back and a gracefully flared silhouette. Complementing the top, she paired it with matching rani pink trouser pants, creating a harmonious and eye-catching look. The actress perfected her appearance with a timeless braided hairdo, adding a touch of classic charm to the overall ensemble.

To elevate the glamour quotient, Jasmin adorned herself with a pair of exquisite mirror jhumkas that complemented her look flawlessly. Her makeup was a masterpiece, showcasing sleek eyebrows and dewy soft eyes, enhancing her natural beauty. Sharing the stunning photos, she captioned the post with a powerful quote, “She silently stepped out of the race she never wanted to be in, found her own lane and proceeded to win!”

Jasmin Bhasin’s choice of attire and accessories not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also reflected a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. The actress continues to inspire her fans with her sartorial choices, establishing herself as a trendsetter in the world of Indian fashion.

