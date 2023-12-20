Jasmin Bhasin turns Indian Barbie in pink embellished salwar suit, see photos

Jasmin Bhasin, the popular actress, recently graced her Instagram with a stunning transformation into an Indian Barbie, captivating her followers with a series of mesmerizing pictures. Dressed in a breathtaking rani pink salwar suit adorned with intricate embellishments, Bhasin effortlessly radiated elegance.

The focal point of her ensemble was a kurta embellished with elaborate golden work, featuring a stylish dori tied to the back and a gracefully flared silhouette. Complementing the top, she paired it with matching rani pink trouser pants, creating a harmonious and eye-catching look. The actress perfected her appearance with a timeless braided hairdo, adding a touch of classic charm to the overall ensemble.

To elevate the glamour quotient, Jasmin adorned herself with a pair of exquisite mirror jhumkas that complemented her look flawlessly. Her makeup was a masterpiece, showcasing sleek eyebrows and dewy soft eyes, enhancing her natural beauty. Sharing the stunning photos, she captioned the post with a powerful quote, “She silently stepped out of the race she never wanted to be in, found her own lane and proceeded to win!”

Check out photos:

Jasmin Bhasin’s choice of attire and accessories not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also reflected a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. The actress continues to inspire her fans with her sartorial choices, establishing herself as a trendsetter in the world of Indian fashion.

