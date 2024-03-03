Jasmin Bhasin’s Healthy Lunch Is Inspiring, Check Out

Jasmin Bhasin is a popular Indian actress known for her vibrant energy and often indulges in a delightful culinary experience. She loves to treat herself to diverse flavors, from spicy street food to gourmet delights, creating a symphony for her taste buds. Her food journey shows her adventurous spirit, savoring each bite with enthusiasm. However, today, the actress is enjoying a healthy lunch. Let’s take a look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmin Bhasin dropped a photo showcasing what’s inside her healthy lunch. On the food platter, there were grilled chicken dishes with avocado paste, broccoli, etc. Along with that, she had some chocolate coffee.

That’s not all! What caught our attention was Jasmin’s makeup essentials on the table, including lipstick, compact, foundation, perfume, eye shadow palette, blushes, etc. It seems Jasmin was in a rush, but she still chose to go healthy with this wholesome bowl.

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most loved actresses in the town. She has worked in several TV shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin, Tashan-e-ishq, etc. She has also featured in the Punjabi movie Honeymoon.

