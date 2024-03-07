Jasmin Bhasin’s Nostalgic Reunion With Old Friends, Shares Joyous Moments (Unseen Photos)

Jasmin Bhasin needs no introduction. With her skillful stints in Indian television, the actress has become a household name. Her social media presence keeps her in the buzz. From sharing insights into her travel to updating about her personal and professional life, she shares every detail with her fans. However, this time, the Naagin actress shared photos from her reunion with her old friends, and the inside photos of the reunion are no miss.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jasmin posted a series of photos sharing insights from her reunion. In the first photo, the actress looks terrific in a bold and beautiful black mini-dress. The slip sleeves and short length make the actress look cute. Her minimal makeup, golden hoops, and stunning shoes perfectly rounded her appearance. To sum up Jasmin’s look in one word, it’s so sexy.

Actors, models, and stars like Anantica Sahir, Rahul Sharma, Sandiip Sikcand, and Sudeep Sahir were present for the reunion. There was also famous actress Ridhima Pandit. The adorable reunion photos are going viral now. In the series of photos, there was a video where Rahul celebrated his birthday with so many cakes in front of him. However, this reunion was special because the old friends met after ages, and to sum up the mood, it was all fun, food, and friendship.

Did you like Jasmin Bhasin’s reunion party? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.