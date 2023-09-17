Television | Celebrities

Jennifer Winget is a well-known actress in the town. In the latest dump, she is celebrating her father's birthday with her family on vacation. Check out the candid photos

Jennifer Winget is a travel enthusiast; she loves exploring nature’s beauty in different places. We have often witnessed her spending time in nature, embracing her inner child with her family and friends. Yet again, the diva is enjoying some fun-filled quality time with her family on vacation, but this vacation is specially dedicated to her father as today is his birthday.

Jennifer Winget Gets Candid With Family

Taking to her social media handle, Jennifer Winget treats her fans with a sneak peek into her fun birthday celebration with her family. On the Goa vacation, Jennifer Winget celebrates her father’s birthday with a wholesome treat at ‘Pousada by the Beach,’ a seafood restaurant in Goa.

When you are in Goa and not having seafood, it’s like eating Biryani without chicken. In the series of photos, Jennifer and her family can be seen enjoying food, nature, and some treats to sweet tooth with the chocolate birthday cake. The Gao trip is always fun and filled with love and peace. The beauty of nature never fails to heal your soul and make you feel like a wonderland.

In contrast, ,in the caption, Jennifer Winget wrote, “In case anyone wanted a family update… here it is!!! And also Happy Birthday, Dad.” Her father’s name is Hemant Winget.

Did you like Jennifer Winget’s fun vacation in Goa? Please let us know in the comments box.