Jhand Fakir Suar Ki Aulaad...'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly's angry video goes viral

Check out this viral video of 'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly where she's seen sharing a hilarious dialogue from a popular movie. She's seen hilariously angry in a funny video and we are totally going LOL

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
06 May,2023 08:36:53
Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved and appreciated actresses that we all currently have in the Indian TV industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, we simply can’t stop showering her with love and affection. Right from the time of her ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ days till now in Anupamaa, she’s truly come a long way forward in the Indian entertainment industry and we love it. Her acting mettle compiled with her hard work and dedicated efforts is the biggest reason why Rupali Ganguly is one of the best in the industry today and well, we love it and how.

Check out how Rupali Ganguly is seen entertaining her fans in a fun and hilarious way:

Whenever Rupali Ganguly shares fun and entertaining photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm for real. Well, this time, in order to spice up the fun and entertainment quotient from her end, Rupali Ganguly is seen melting hearts like a pro with her funny dialogue delivery. The video will make you go LOL for real and well, we bet you will love it. Want to check it out and spice up the entertainment quotient? See below readers ASAP –

Well, absolutely super fun and entertaining reel video, right ladies and gentlemen? To all fans of Rupali Ganguly, isn’t the entertainment quotient at its best? Absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

