Kanika Mann Follows ‘Hass Hass’ Trend, Flaunting Her Divine Beauty

Kanika Mann is a name that needs no introduction. Known for her stint in Indian television, the actress has carved her niche in the industry. Apart from that, she has become a social media sensation with her active presence. The diva never fails to keep up with the trend, and today, she shares a video following the ‘Hass Hass’ song trend. Let’s have a look below.

Kanika Mann’s Divine Look Following ‘Hass Hass’ Trend

Keeping up with the trend, Kanika Mann makes a video of herself on the ‘Hass Hass’ song that is trending right now. This is a song by Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh and Hollywood singers Greg Kurstin and Sia; ever since the release of the song, it has been trending every day. The catchy beats, lyrics, and voice make it the audience’s favorite.

However, taking a different take, Kanika Mann, in this video, flaunts her divine beauty. Sharing this blissful view, Kanika wrote, “Sohneyaaaa (with a white heart).” With the visual, it seems the video is from the sets of her new show Chand Jalne Laga, where the actress shared romantic moments with her on-screen partner Vishal Aditya Singh for the photoshoot.

However, the actress in the video beautifully mimics the lyrics while she is seen swinging on the dreamy white swing embellished with flowers. The actress looks divine in a white saree that she paired with a plunging strappy blouse. She completes her desi-ness with oxidized earrings, multi-color bangles, and bindi,

Did you like Kanika Mann’s take on the ‘Hass Hass’ trending song? Drop your views in the comments.