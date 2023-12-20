Kanika Mann Goes Mushy With Mohsin Khan, Fan Says ‘Shivangi Joshi Is Better…’

Kanika Mann, the heartthrob of the town, today treats her fans with her mushy chemistry with Mohsin Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kanika Mann dropped a video featuring herself with Mohsin Khan as they enjoy their time together.

Sharing this video, Kanika Mann wrote, “Hahahah !! Too mushy it is pathani But cute yeah ! .” The video begins with Kanika Mann enjoying a bike ride, sitting in the back seat with Mohsin Khan. She hugs him tight, and the duo looks cool together.

However, as the video proceeds, Kanika and Mohsin can be seen running hand-in-hand on the streets as they enjoy each other’s company. Lastly, we couldn’t get over their charm as Mohsin held Kanika in his arms while Kanika hugged him tight. At the same time, Kanika wore a denim-on-denim style while Mohsin looked dashing in a white shirt and cargo beige pants. We guess the duo are together for a new project, which is more likely to be a music video.

Reacting to their budding chemistry, actress Eisha Singh in the comments, wrote, “Cutee (with a heart popping and heart emoji).” However, it seems Kanika and Mohsin’s chemistry didn’t go well with Shivangi Joshi’s fans. A user commented, “Shivangi Joshi is much better.” The other commented, “Shivi ka saath mohsin❤️❤️shivin best hai.” The third expressed excitement for the new jodi, “Can’t wait for this new jodi…#mohnika 😍❤.”

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.