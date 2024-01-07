Karan Vahi Goes Candid With Reem Shaikh And Jennifer Winget, See Photos

Karan Vahi, the handsome hunk, often flutter hearts with his jaw-dropping physique. He is a well-known on-screen performer who has won hearts with his amazing portrayal and personality. He has many good friends in the industry and often spends quality time with them. And this time, he poses with his ladies, Reem Shaikh and Jennifer Winget.

Karan Vahi Poses With Reem Shaikh And Jennifer Winget

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Vahi drops several photos with Reem Shaikh and Jennifer Winget. This trio look super together in these pictures. In one of the snaps, the trio can be seen posing with a pout, and we can’t get enough of their cuteness. But wait, that’s not all. On the other click, they showed their fun side, and we are absolutely loving it. Lastly, the trio posed for an aesthetic picture that showed their bond and chemistry with each other.

Sharing these pictures, Karan, in the caption, wrote, “This is us @reem_sameer8 and @jennifferwinget1.” For the photos, Reem wore a plain white top tucked in blue denim jeans, looking all pretty. At the same time, Jennifer wore a yellow too tucked in black flared pants. And lastly, Karan was cool in a blue shirt and black pants. All these pictures are a treat to the eyes.

Did you like Karan Vahi’s candid moments with Reem Shaikh and Jennifer Winget? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.