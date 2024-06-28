Karanvir Bohra Shows His ‘Angry’ Avatar For One Last Time; Thanks Viewers For Making Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Take #1 Spot

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw the big leap in time taking place, that took the story of Savi ahead after the death of Ishaan Bhosale and the entire Bhosale family. Yes, this ghastly and tragic deaths were brought about in the story line by the psychopath cop Bhawar Patil, played by Karanvir Bohra who was crazily in love with Sai.

With Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) getting married, Bhawar brought about havoc in the Bhosale house. Like an angry young man, obsessed for his love, Bhavar held everyone hostage in the Bhosale family. He held Ishaan and Savi under gun point and also beat Ishaan badly. He ultimately ended up shooting wildly at Ishaan, thus killing him.

This angry act of Karanvir Bohra did bolster the ratings of the show. In the recent ratings that came up, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin joined Anupamaa as the #1 show across GECs.

Karanvir Bohra showcased his angry menacing avatar for one last time, as he went on to thank viewers for making the show #1.

He was also seen having a great time with co-actors Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma. Karanvir asked Bhavika to keep the flag flying high of the show, and hoped that they again work together in a competitive project.

You can check Karanvir’s video post here.

Yes, this track did garner a lot of eyeballs and all credit to Bohra for taking his character to the peak of success!!