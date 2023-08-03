ADVERTISEMENT
Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai talks about the sea changes in her character

Karishma Sawant who plays the role of Aarohi in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is happy with her character graph and talks about the scope she has got in her role.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Aug,2023 17:17:04
Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai talks about the sea changes in her character 840356

Karishma Sawant the talented actress who is charming one and all in the role of Aarohi in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has had a great graph in her character. From being the selfish-minded and jealous person that Aarohi was, today she stands tall as a confident single mother with a justified vision and approach.

We at IWMBuzz.com talk to Karishma Sawant about her role, and her graph.

Says Karishma, “Aarohi was self-centred earlier and greedy as she didn’t want anyone especially Akshara to come in the way of her plans or dreams as she thought of her as her enemy. After the leap, she is not against anyone. She knows it was no one’s fault but the circumstances showed her the real lows of life. Hence she supports what’s right irrespective of who it is.”

Karishma gels well with the kids on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. “I can proudly say kids like me (smiles). They’re so talented, smart and so pure. We talk, laugh and sometimes I get strict when they do masti when it’s time to get serious for the shot. Everyone is happier when they’re around.”

On this ongoing phase in Yeh Rishta, Karishma avers, “My character in the show is neutral for now. It will be fun to see twists and turns. It depends on what the writers have in store for me and the character.”

Well said, Karishma!! All the very best for the next phase in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

