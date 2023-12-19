Karishma Tanna aces the boss code in handcrafted ‘Shikara’ blazer worth Rs 125,000

Karishma Tanna, renowned for her impeccable style, has recently set the internet abuzz with her stunning boss couture showcased on her Instagram handle. The actress shared a captivating glimpse of her classy black ensemble, featuring a handcrafted ‘Shikara’ blazer valued at an impressive Rs 125,000. The intricately designed front panel, taking over 150 hours to embroider, draws inspiration from the enchanting water markets of Dal Lake in Kashmir.

A closer look at the unique blazer

Fashioned from luxe banana crepe, the blazer showcases a single-breasted oversized fit, drop shoulders, peak lapels, double welt pockets, and a stylish rear slit. Karishma effortlessly enhanced the ensemble with her signature luscious wavy hairdo, infusing a sense of grace into the overall look. Her makeup, featuring smokey bold eyes and nude lips, heightened the allure of the boss-inspired attire.

See photos:

Notably, Karishma elevated the outfit by pairing it with stylish earrings and topping the blazer on a sheer black bralette, exuding confidence and glamour. The ensemble was flawlessly completed with classic black pumps, solidifying Karishma Tanna’s status as a fashion trendsetter. The attention to detail in her ‘Shikara’ blazer reflects a seamless blend of elegance and craftsmanship, making it a standout piece in her boss couture collection.

The stunning look won over the internet. Soon she shared the photos on her social media handle, fans couldn’t help but go awe of her look. Here take a look at some of the reactions.

One wrote, “Black Dress Fierce Attitude”

Another wrote, “Truly Gorgeous Karishma T. God’s specially Created Divine Beauty. May God bless You always in all respects of Life. With regards”

What are your views on this classy boss look by Karishma Tanna? Let us know in the comments below