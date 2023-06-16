ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why

Rubina Dilaik is extremely active and engaging with her fans on social media and we love it. Well, it's now time to check out her recent Instagram story for you to understand as to why she is having a major missing moment. Check out here

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
16 Jun,2023 10:46:18
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes around in the Indian entertainment industry. Her popularity certainly knows no limits and well, that’s exactly the reason why, she’s been extremely successful as an artiste in her entire career till now. In her illustrious professional journey till now, Rubina has done all of it, starting from TV daily soaps to reality shows and well, it has been an incredible experience for her fans to see her on-screen. Reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have helped her earn her B-Town debut with Ardh movie alongside Rajpal Yadav that earlier streamed on ZEE5. The movie last year on ZEE5 In the OTT space and we loved it. Soon after that, she did a good job in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as well.

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s beautiful artistic creation is winning hearts of one and all:

One of the most admired and loving attributes about Rubina Dilaik’s personality has to be the fact that she loves to get decked up and dress well in every occasion. She believes in style and fashion and that gets the best out of her personality all the time. Just in this article itself, we spoke about her doing a good job in season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Well, right now, it certainly seems like Rubina Dilaik is having a major missing moment of KKK 12. That’s exactly why she decided to share an old throwback photo of herself with all the contestants of last year and well, we are simply loving it and how. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why 816174

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding for real, right folks? Brilliant and sensational stuff, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Bigg Boss Divas: Learn special eyeliner magic from Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Rubina Dilaik’s appreciation post for hubby Abhinav Shukla is couple goals
Rubina Dilaik’s appreciation post for hubby Abhinav Shukla is couple goals
Rubina Dilaik’s car meets with an accident, read details
Rubina Dilaik’s car meets with an accident, read details
Bigg Boss Babes: What’s cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s end?
Bigg Boss Babes: What’s cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s end?
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik gives sneak-peek inside her bag, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows us her beautiful house
‘Bigg Boss’ babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of ‘black magic’
‘Bigg Boss’ babes Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan master art of ‘black magic’
Latest Stories
A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli
A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli
What’s cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s end right now?
What’s cooking at Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s end right now?
Anushka Sen’s burning hot selfie magic is mesmerizing
Anushka Sen’s burning hot selfie magic is mesmerizing
What’s making Avneet Kaur so excited?
What’s making Avneet Kaur so excited?
Siddharth Nigam’s hot and handsome avatar is wow
Siddharth Nigam’s hot and handsome avatar is wow
Surbhi Jyoti’s irresistible black magic
Surbhi Jyoti’s irresistible black magic
Read Latest News