Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rubina Dilaik is having major missing moment, find out why

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes around in the Indian entertainment industry. Her popularity certainly knows no limits and well, that’s exactly the reason why, she’s been extremely successful as an artiste in her entire career till now. In her illustrious professional journey till now, Rubina has done all of it, starting from TV daily soaps to reality shows and well, it has been an incredible experience for her fans to see her on-screen. Reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have helped her earn her B-Town debut with Ardh movie alongside Rajpal Yadav that earlier streamed on ZEE5. The movie last year on ZEE5 In the OTT space and we loved it. Soon after that, she did a good job in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as well.

Check out Rubina Dilaik's beautiful artistic creation is winning hearts of one and all:

One of the most admired and loving attributes about Rubina Dilaik’s personality has to be the fact that she loves to get decked up and dress well in every occasion. She believes in style and fashion and that gets the best out of her personality all the time. Just in this article itself, we spoke about her doing a good job in season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Well, right now, it certainly seems like Rubina Dilaik is having a major missing moment of KKK 12. That’s exactly why she decided to share an old throwback photo of herself with all the contestants of last year and well, we are simply loving it and how. Want to check it out? Here you go –

