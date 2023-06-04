“Khyaal…” Siddharth Nigam is lost in thoughts in Maldives

Siddharth Nigam continues to make waves with his Maldives escapades, and this time, he’s bringing a whole new level of swag to the table. In a recent video he shared, the talented actor can be seen rocking his signature casuals with an effortless charm. But that’s not all! He’s also sporting a fresh new haircut, bidding adieu to his long locks.

Siddharth Nigam’s Maldives video

As the video unfolds, Siddharth’s charismatic aura takes over, and he effortlessly grooves to the beats of the song “Khayaal.” With every move, he exudes confidence and style, leaving his fans in awe of his impeccable fashion sense and magnetic personality. It’s no wonder that he continues to be an inspiration to many, even when he’s thousands of miles away, spreading his unique brand of Maldivian magic. So, buckle up and get ready to be transported to the breathtaking world of Siddharth Nigam, where every moment is a fashion statement and every step is a celebration of life.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “KHYAAL❤️

Best caption will get a heart “

Reactions

One wrote, “Caption -When I was in my big hair I don’t care zone😍”

Another wrote, “Caption: I noticed the beach, and understood that it’s way small compared to the ocean of love I recieve from you all.

My Siddharthian’s ❤️”

A third user wrote, “Caption: Garmi mein Ghar Jake Kya karoge ? Pani mein hi khelo , kudo , Khao aur so jao 🌚”