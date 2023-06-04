ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

“Khyaal…” Siddharth Nigam is lost in thoughts in Maldives

In a recent video he shared, the talented actor can be seen rocking his signature casuals with an effortless charm. Scroll down beneath to check on the video he shared on social media

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jun,2023 09:54:34
“Khyaal…” Siddharth Nigam is lost in thoughts in Maldives

Siddharth Nigam continues to make waves with his Maldives escapades, and this time, he’s bringing a whole new level of swag to the table. In a recent video he shared, the talented actor can be seen rocking his signature casuals with an effortless charm. But that’s not all! He’s also sporting a fresh new haircut, bidding adieu to his long locks.

Siddharth Nigam’s Maldives video

As the video unfolds, Siddharth’s charismatic aura takes over, and he effortlessly grooves to the beats of the song “Khayaal.” With every move, he exudes confidence and style, leaving his fans in awe of his impeccable fashion sense and magnetic personality. It’s no wonder that he continues to be an inspiration to many, even when he’s thousands of miles away, spreading his unique brand of Maldivian magic. So, buckle up and get ready to be transported to the breathtaking world of Siddharth Nigam, where every moment is a fashion statement and every step is a celebration of life.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “KHYAAL❤️
Best caption will get a heart “

Reactions

One wrote, “Caption -When I was in my big hair I don’t care zone😍”

Another wrote, “Caption: I noticed the beach, and understood that it’s way small compared to the ocean of love I recieve from you all.
My Siddharthian’s ❤️”

A third user wrote, “Caption: Garmi mein Ghar Jake Kya karoge ? Pani mein hi khelo , kudo , Khao aur so jao 🌚”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Get the swag dreamboat code from Siddharth Nigam and Parth Samthaan
Get the swag dreamboat code from Siddharth Nigam and Parth Samthaan
Siddharth Nigam’s super fun and interesting 'Spiderman' connection
Siddharth Nigam’s super fun and interesting 'Spiderman' connection
Siddharth Nigam impresses internet with 'handsome avatar', internet loves it
Siddharth Nigam impresses internet with 'handsome avatar', internet loves it
In Pic: Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar caught in swagger moments at gym
In Pic: Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar caught in swagger moments at gym
Siddharth Nigam's special BTS connection, says, "I purple you"
Siddharth Nigam's special BTS connection, says, "I purple you"
Siddharth Nigam shares happiness after first IIFA experience, Ashi Singh is feeling 'troubled'
Siddharth Nigam shares happiness after first IIFA experience, Ashi Singh is feeling 'troubled'
Latest Stories
“Unlock a world…,” Hina Khan talks about new possibilities
“Unlock a world…,” Hina Khan talks about new possibilities
“Prem ki meri kahani”, Sriti Jha recitation wins internet
“Prem ki meri kahani”, Sriti Jha recitation wins internet
Odisha Tragedy: Anushka Shetty pens overwhelming note on the incident
Odisha Tragedy: Anushka Shetty pens overwhelming note on the incident
Rakul Preet Singh blooms like sun amidst the turquoise
Rakul Preet Singh blooms like sun amidst the turquoise
Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer
Malavika Mohanan can’t resist the candy-orange, this summer
In Pic: Parineeti Chopra explores the ‘blue world’ with her guruji
In Pic: Parineeti Chopra explores the ‘blue world’ with her guruji
Read Latest News