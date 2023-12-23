Kisan Diwas urges us to appreciate the hands that sow seeds of our Nation’s prosperity: Swati Shah

Today, December 23rd is observed as the National Farmer’s Day, or the Kisan Diwas!! As we know, farmers are the backbone of our life and existence and we take this moment to appreciate the hard work of farmers in giving us the richness needed in our food. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s former Prime Minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh. We at IWMBuzz.com talked to actress Swati Shah, who plays the role of Kadambari in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. This show is produced by LSD Films. The veteran actress takes time out to talk about how she is grateful to farmers and urges us to come forward to appreciate their hard work.

Says Swati, “We all know that farmers play an essential part in our lives and they are the main source of food for everyone. On this day, we express gratitude to the farming community for their tireless efforts in cultivating the fields that feed the nation.”

“According to me, not wasting even a grain of food is the least we can do for our farmers from our end. Lastly, I would like to say, that Kisan Diwas is more than a day of acknowledgement; it is a call to action. It urges us to appreciate the hands that sow the seeds of our nation’s prosperity and to work towards a future where every farmer can reap the rewards of their hard work and dedication.”

Happy Kisan Diwas!!