Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam resumes workout, shares inspiring quote on self-belief

Nothing keeps the Aladdin fame actor Siddharth Nigam off from his fitness routine. The actor has got a steady routine to follow every day. Owing to that, after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s success, the actor has set off to resume his workout schedule once again. He shared candid photos from his gym on social media handle, and we are in absolute awe of the actor.

Siddharth Nigam resumes workout

In the pictures, we can see Siddharth Nigam flaunting his ripped muscles as he hit the gym. The actor can be seen wearing a casual lime yellow t-shirt. He teamed it off with stylish black shorts. The actor completed the look with a cap.

Sharing the pictures, Siddharth wrote, “Verified

Be yourself and believe in yourself 🔥”

Here take a look at the pictures-

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Siddharth played a pivotal role in the movie. The movie starred Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The actor not only showed his amazing acting skills in the movie but also his pro like stunts. The actor is a pro gymnast, and has often stunned his fans with his pro gymnastic skills.

Fans Reactions

A user wrote, “Brother 🔥You are damn tere mai sab first class hai ek Hi problem Hai height minimum 5.9 ho ja re chore likh deta hun and sab ko bhi lagta hai tere se behatr koi paida nahi hua is era mai Big star ⭐ banega tu but tu elevator joota pehen ya surgery kar height min 5.9 karle tere se handsome koi nahi is era ka star tu hai re chore”

Another wrote, “When you don’t skip leg day😂🔥”