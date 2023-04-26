Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam turns assassin, check plot twist

Check out how Siddharth Nigam has turned into an assassin

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most talented and good-looking actors that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The actor started working in the Hindi TV industry since a very young and tender age and well, come what may, she’s truly managed to battle through every stress in life and make it count in the entertainment space like no other. His success story is truly inspiring for a lot of people and well, that’s why, he’s considered to be a modern-day inspiration for her fans all over the country.

The best thing about Siddharth Nigam is that when it comes to creative choices, he can certainly make it count by bringing out the best out of himself. Well, this time, once again, the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor is seen showing his swag like a true pro as he flaunts his shirtless physique and well, we are truly in love with him and how. Well, do you want to check out and understand more as to how he’s turned into an assassin? See below folks –

Work Front:

Siddharth Nigam recently made his presence felt in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and well, so far, he’s received quite a lot of love and admiration indeed. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com