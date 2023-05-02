Kundali Bhagya is a huge show: Shakti Anand

Shakti Anand, the talented actor, has entertained the masses in popular projects Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Tenali Rama, Saara Akaash, Sambhav Asambhav, and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, joined the cast of Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya as Karan.

Shakti feels elated as the series recently completed 1500 episodes. Talking about the achievement, he said, “In today’s time, when shows wrap up within a few months, Kundali Bhagya has created a huge milestone. Congratulations to the channel, production team, cast, and crew. I have just joined the show and am taking the legacy forward.”

He further added, “Kundali Bhagya is a huge show. Hence the characters are also huge. Initially, everyone asked me how I would perform Karan’s role. I believe every actor gives a different perspective to a role. I am playing it by giving the character my perspective and building a new Karan Luthra.”

When asked about his thoughts on playing a father to grown-ups on-screen, Shakti said, “With age and maturity, these things come into the picture. I am a father in real life too. So it is not difficult to play a father to grown-ups.”

Finally, revealing his bond with his co-stars, he mentioned, “I have just finished a month working in this show. I have not had many scenes with the star cast. We have a very amazing young crowd on the set. When you work with new actors, you learn new things, which is fantastic.”

