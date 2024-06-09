Kurta Set For Women: Embrace Your Traditional Side Like Shweta Tiwari & Divyanka Tripathi

The trend for traditional kurta sets won’t fade away. The ensemble’s comfy yet attractive pattern makes it a perfect choice to wear wherever you wish. So embrace your traditional side with elegance like Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi by donning a chic kurta set. The TV icons recently showcased their timeless charm in classic Indian attire, making it perfect for any occasion.

Shweta Tiwari’s Red Kurta Set

Show your vibrant side like Shweta in a popping red kurta set. The actress opts for a shiny red kurta with a v-neckline paired with matching red pajamas. The intricately printed dupatta with a golden border looks attractive. The diva adorns her look with an open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and glossy lips. In this style, you can glam up for casual outings and small functions at home.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Beige Kurta Set

Be the beauty in a simple yet elegant kurta set like Divyanka Tripathi. The diva wore a beige anarkali kurta featuring beautiful and intricate chikankari embroidery and small round balls around the edges, looking attractive. She paired her look with a netted dupatta and chikankari embroidered border. The messy hairstyle, smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy lips complement her appearance.

So, whom are you choosing for your traditional look?