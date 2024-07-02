Laughter Chefs: Rahul Vaidya Dedicates Song For Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma And Jannat Zubair

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is the Colors channel’s newest comedy show. Bharti Singh’s anchoring is a great source of entertainment. Rahul Vaidya recently shared a Laughter Chef BTS moment with Jannat Zubair and others; Rahul singing a song for them will surely create a buzz among fans. Let’s dive into this exciting fusion of comedy and glamour:

Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, And Jannat Zubair’s Video-

Taking to the Instagram story, Rahul Vaidya shared a video of himself looking dapper in an ethnic look as he opts for a navy blue sequin embellishment stand collar and sleeves kurta. He styles his look with a side-partition sleek puffy hairstyle and pairs his look with a wristwatch. Rahul Vaidya starts the video by saying, “ye jo ladkiyon ke liye, mere paas ek gaana hai, firstly for Reem, he starts singing “Lagdi Lahore di Aa.” Reem interrupts, saying, “Subha tumne Jannat ke liye Gaya hai, sharam karo yaar.”

After that, Rahul replies, “Jannat ke liye subhe se gaa raha hu,” and starts singing “Tainu Suit Suit Karda.” Again, Reem interrupts and says, “Same gaana gaya rehta na toh me offend ho jaati,” with a smiley face. Then Rahul shifts the camera towards Nia Sharma and starts singing, “Badtameez Dil.” Lastly, Rahul dedicates a song for himself and sings, “Tenu leke.” In the background, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh say, “Bhabhi ko tag karo.” Rahul starts mimicking and says “Bhabhi.” Lastly, they start cross-talking.

