Divyanka Tripathi, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress has taken it to her Instagram handle to share a fun reel with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The video is something every quirky couple can relate to. Here’s what the video goes by:

In the video, we can see the actress travelling with her husband in car. While travelling, Divyanka gets a video call from her mother. Her mother asks her about her whereabouts and how is she. To which, she replies all in positive. Her mother went on to ask about her son-in-law, who was sitting right beside Divyanka. Divyanka replied saying, ‘he is okay too’, to this the mother asked her ‘de na zara unko’, and to this, Divyanka slaps Vivek Dahiya’s head.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “”I’m very obedient! You didn’t believe me? Here’s the proof Mummy!” “

A user wrote, “Acha pati hai VD bas uska wife naughty 😝 hai”

Another wrote, “Did you really hit VD or its was just acting”

I can’t stop laughing please! Plot twist at its best! 😂”

In the video, we can see Divyanka wearing a beautiful floral ethnic dress. She completed the look with her sleek brown hair. Her makeup looked perfect as she decked it up with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. On the other hand, Vivek looked dope in his casual adorn. He wore a stylish blue polo necklined t-shirt that he teamed with denim jeans. The actor completed the look with gelled hair and black shades.

