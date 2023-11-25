‘Like Mother Like Daughter,’ Shweta Tiwari Poses With Palak Tiwari, Vacay Goals

Shweta Tiwari has been treating fans ever since the beauty jetted off for vacations in Jammu and Kashmir with her sweet little family, including Palak Tiwari and Reyansh. Adding to the vacation diaries, the actress now shares photos of herself with her daughter Palak, where the duo exudes glam ‘like mother like daughter.’ Here’s proof.

Like Mother Like Daughter- Shweta Tiwari And Palak Tiwari

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shares new photos from her family vacations. In the images, she can be seen posing in different styles. However, in one of the pictures, Shweta poses with her beloved daughter, Palak Tiwari. With her glam, Shweta proves that age is just a number with her style as she wears a green turtle neck cardigan paired with blue denim jeans and a black leather jacket, making a trendy vacation case. However, Palak looks stunning in a dark green warm top with black leather pants.

As the mother-daughter duo smiles in the photos, they look alike, and nobody can say that Shweta Tiwari is the mother of Palak Tiwari, witnessing her fitness and incredible appearance in her 40s. Undoubtedly, she is an ageless beauty. Not just that, Shweta shares glimpses of herself enjoying the chilling time on her vacation with her kids and also reading books in the moody weather.

Did you like Shweta Tiwari’s like mother like daughter charm? Drop your views in the comments box.