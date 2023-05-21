Looking for hassle free holidays? Take cues from Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi continues to give us travel goals with her visit to Dubai. The actress gave off nothing but inspiration as she again shares a video on her social media handle from the place

Divyanka Tripathi is a highly accomplished and beloved actress in the Indian entertainment industry. With her talent, versatility, and captivating screen presence, she has won the hearts of millions of fans across the globe.

Divyanka rose to prominence with her breakthrough role as Vidya in the popular television series “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.” Her stellar performance in the show earned her critical acclaim

Apart from her onscreen versatility, she also owns a huge fan following on her social media handle. And here she serves travel goals:

Divyanka cherishes Dubai

Divyanka Tripathi roams the sun-kissed avenues of Dubai, her presence adds an extra sparkle to the city’s vibrant atmosphere. Her infectious smile illuminates the iconic landmarks, casting a spell of joy that captivates both locals and visitors alike.

Sharing the video she wrote, “Nothing like traveling 🥰❤️

#Pickyourtrail #HasslefreeHolidays

#LetsPYT #FourSeasons #FSDubai

#SuiteInStyle #JumeirahBeach #FSCityEscape”

Check out-

Dubai, must visit

Dubai, the jewel of the United Arab Emirates, is a city that embodies limitless possibilities and awe-inspiring grandeur. Nestled on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai has emerged as a global hub for luxury, innovation, and cultural diversity.

Luxury is a way of life in Dubai, and the city boasts some of the world’s most extravagant hotels, resorts, and shopping destinations. The Palm Jumeirah, an artificial island shaped like a palm tree, is home to luxurious residences and opulent resorts that cater to the whims of discerning travelers. Dubai Mall, a shopper’s paradise, dazzles with its vast array of high-end boutiques, designer stores, and entertainment offerings.