Los Angeles Diaries: Hina Khan Goes Uber Chic In Casuals

Sher Khan, aka Hina Khan, is a talented and renowned name in the Television world. She is known for her fashion, style, travel, and lifestyle. She is very enthusiastic about traveling to different parts of the world. Her travel favorite soul takes her to beautiful places. She recently returned from the US, and now she shared another picture from Los Angeles dairies. Let’s check it out below.

Hina Khan’s Los Angeles Dairies

The beauty took to her Instagram and shared new pictures from her vacation in Los Angeles. She had a great time last month on her vacation in the US that started in Houston, Texas and ended in California. In the shared photo, Hina wore an uneven tri-color crop top paired with high-waist tangerine cargo pants teamed with a white-washed denim shirt. She made her style casual and classy.

In contrast, she rounded her appearance with white socks and flipper sandals. Her open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and black glasses rounded her overall vacation look. She exuded uber-chic style in her pictures. She posed in the lift with the classy visuals of the surrounding buildings and complexes. She captioned her post, “The Los Angeles Dairies.”

Hina Khan shared pictures from a day in Los Angeles. She traveled to different places in the city. Cafeteria to the theatres, she has a great time on her vacation.

