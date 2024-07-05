Love Birds Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Enjoy Indian Food On The Street Of Bologna

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make an appealing duo in the television industry. The two are well-known television actors, best known for their performances in the popular Yeh Hai Mohabbatein show. Their acting skills and social media presence are consistently impressive. The pair are enjoying a lovely vacation in Switzerland and have posted photos of their trip on Instagram. Divyanka recently posted photos and videos of herself and Vivek Dahiya enjoying Indian street food. Let us have a look at their experience!

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Photos-

Taking to Instagram post, Divyanka Tripathi shared photos of herself as she opts for a western fit. The outfit features a cold shoulder, full sleeves, a V-neckline, and beige threadwork on the bust area flared dress. She styles her look with a middle-partition half-tied hairstyle and showcases her simple base makeup with peach glossy lips and accessories with long gold earrings and a silver wristwatch, which completes her western dress.

View Instagram Post 1: Love Birds Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Enjoy Indian Food On The Street Of Bologna

On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya opts for a casual look in a white, blue, and black ring-printed half-sleeved shirt. She styles her look with curly hair and a clean-shaved look, which is perfect for a gateway look. In the photo, Divyanka shares a selfie picture of herself with her husband, Vivek Dhaiya, enjoying Indian food, which includes chole chawal, samosa, salad, dahi, and many more. The actress also shared a photo of herself smiling.

Divyanka Tripathi explores beautiful architecture and culture and shares candid photos showcasing her day in Bologna.

