Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share some unseen pictures with Vinali Bhatnagar from the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is all set to release on 21st April, this year. Earlier, the trailer launch made quite hurls all across the internet.

Siddharth Nigam shares picture with Vinali Bhatnagar

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share unseen romantic moments on social media handle. The pictures are from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets. The actor sharing the beautiful unseen romantic moment wrote, “Love ki chahat❤️ #kisikabhaikisikijaan 2days to go😍 21st April 🎦”

In the pictures, we can see Siddharth Nigam wearing a stylish black casual t-shirt. He completed the look with his maroon pants. The actor completed the look with his messy hair and stubble beard.

On the other hand, Vinali Bhatnagar can be seen in stylish red co-ords. She completed the look with her wavy hairdo. She decked it up with minimal makeup look.

Here take a look-

Siddharth Nigam Work Front

He is known for his roles in popular television shows such as “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat,” “Peshwa Bajirao,” and “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.” Apart from his television work, Siddharth has also featured in a few Bollywood films such as “Dhoom 3” and “Munna Michael.” He has also been a part of several music videos. In addition to his acting career, Siddharth is also a trained gymnast and has represented India in international gymnastics competitions. He has earned several medals at the national and international level.