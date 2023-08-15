ADVERTISEMENT
Major Throwback! Rubina Dilaik recalls her special days with Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik unveils a treasure trove of unseen throwback moments. The actress recently shared glimpses of her past, taking us on a journey through time and style. Among these snapshots, one stands out – Rubina gracing the frame in a sheer, see-through embellished white bodycon outfit.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Aug,2023 20:40:56
In this mesmerizing ensemble, Rubina’s fashion choice exudes sheer elegance. The intricate embellishments on the white fabric add a touch of sophistication, creating a timeless appeal that is hard to miss.

Her hair is sleek and neatly fashioned into a straight hairbun, accentuating the clean lines of the outfit. Keeping her makeup understated, Rubina’s minimal approach highlights her natural beauty, allowing her radiance to shine through. The final touch is a pair of earrings that perfectly complements the ensemble.

While sharing this collection of unseen looks, Rubina Dilaik also gifted us a snapshot with her partner, Abhinav Shukla. The “major throwback” collection not only showcases her style evolution but also the beautiful moments she’s shared.

Here take a look-

Rubina’s journey through these throwback moments reveals her innate sense of style and her ability to effortlessly capture attention. As she continues to inspire and enchant, Rubina Dilaik remains a fashion icon whose presence and elegance stand the test of time.

Are you loving the prep here? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

