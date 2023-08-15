Major Throwback! Rubina Dilaik recalls her special days with Abhinav Shukla

Allure rings as Rubina Dilaik unveils a treasure trove of unseen throwback moments. The actress recently shared glimpses of her past, taking us on a journey through time and style. Among these snapshots, one stands out – Rubina gracing the frame in a sheer, see-through embellished white bodycon outfit.

In this mesmerizing ensemble, Rubina’s fashion choice exudes sheer elegance. The intricate embellishments on the white fabric add a touch of sophistication, creating a timeless appeal that is hard to miss.

Her hair is sleek and neatly fashioned into a straight hairbun, accentuating the clean lines of the outfit. Keeping her makeup understated, Rubina’s minimal approach highlights her natural beauty, allowing her radiance to shine through. The final touch is a pair of earrings that perfectly complements the ensemble.

While sharing this collection of unseen looks, Rubina Dilaik also gifted us a snapshot with her partner, Abhinav Shukla. The “major throwback” collection not only showcases her style evolution but also the beautiful moments she’s shared.

Here take a look-

Rubina’s journey through these throwback moments reveals her innate sense of style and her ability to effortlessly capture attention. As she continues to inspire and enchant, Rubina Dilaik remains a fashion icon whose presence and elegance stand the test of time.

