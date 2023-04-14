Mallika Singh, the young and talented actress, is known for her role as Radha in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn. The actress, who is set to make her Kannada film debut with Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, hopes to explore South Industries post her Kannada debut.

The actress, who stars with Vinay Rajkumar and Swathista Krishna in lead roles, said: “It’s a great time to make a debut in Sandalwood, especially at a time when Kannada films are getting global recognition. People here are humble, sweet and I loved working with them, they made me feel comfortable on the sets. I hope to explore the rest of the south industries with Sandalwood as a platform. One day I would love to learn Kannada as well.”

When asked Mallika about her character in a romantic musical love story, she revealed, “I play Madhura, from north India who lands in Bengaluru with an intention to learn singing, but life takes a drastic turn.”

