Manit Joura talks about true friendships and names his best friend from the industry

Actor Manit Joura who is achieving heights as a performer with his negative portrayal in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay Radha Mohan, believes in true friendships. With Friendship Day just gone by, Manit takes time out to talk to IWMBuzz.com about his close friends and how he values their presence in his life.

Says Manit, “Friendship for me is being non-judgemental towards your own people, being there for that person. My best friend for life is my wife. She is a great listener and that is a great quality to have.”

From the industry, Manit picks his closest. “Bhuvan Arora from the industry is very dear to me. The reason why I call him my brother and a great friend is because we do not have a fear of being judged. We know that whatever we are saying to each other, is coming from the right space. We know that we are there for each other for the right reasons. We are reliable to each other.”

Ask him about his 3 am friend and Manit gives out a very honest answer. “I am my best 3 am friend. I am too formal to talk to anyone at this hour. I like being in my own company. Having said this, I am a 3 am friend of many people, including my wife.”

On identifying the best friends from the not-so-good ones, Manit explains, “You can identify the not-so-good friends by not identifying them. Time will do everything, and you need not do anything. It is all effortless and that is how true friendships prosper.”

He has a heartfelt message to his friends, “I am grateful to my friends. This world is a better place because of them. We make our friends a part of our journey. They make our lives special. I cherish each and every moment spent with my friends.”