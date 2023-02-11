Dheeraj Dhoopar, one of the leading actors from the television industry, has now shared an adorable video with his son on social media. The actor is currently in the show Sherdil Shergill, playing the lead. The video dropped in pure father-son goals for his fans, and we, couldn’t help but go all awed with this overtly adorable bonding moment.

In the video, we can see Dheeraj Dhoopar in his best mood and moments with his dear son. The actor along with his wife Vinny Arora, welcomed their first child in 2022. And since then, there’s been abundance of happiness in the couple’s life. Owing to that, Dheeraj Dhoopar has now shared this special super awe moment with his son, as he bonds with him over a casual day out.

At first we can see Dheeraj Dhoopar in a casual green shirt along with denim jeans and black shades dancing with his son, while cuddling him on his arms.

In the second segment we can see Dheeraj Dhoopar playing with his son out at a showroom, both looking all cute together.

The video further showed the actor with his son at his home. Both looking super relaxed, and we can feel the spark and happiness in Dheeraj’s eyes.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “He is my heart , my soul & the best thing that has ever happened to us, the source of many laughs & few tears ! My favourite dancing partner ! Dadda loves you tons n tons ♥️”

Here take a look-

A user wrote, “Bundle of cuteness’s ❤️❤️❤️”

Another commented, “U guys just made our morning😍😍”

A third user wrote, “Such a Beautiful Moment with pure love & joy… Blessings 🌠 🌄 🌈