Men In Black: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan steal the show

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan are keeping their fans astounded with their classy style file in black, and we are absolutely stunned with their latest pictures. Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 06:34:02
Black fashion is all love. And here’s how the popular television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan are keeping their style in black vogue like rockstars. Check out pictures below and take cues from the stars.

Men in black

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan wowed their fans with their stunning updos in black. Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his Instagram stories to share pictures looking all grand in black casual tee and white pants.

On the other hand, Mohsin Khan looked spectacular in his all black dapper formal suit. He teamed the stylish look with gelled hairdo and matching black boots.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s work front

Dheeraj Dhoopar has been actively engaged in his career as an actor. Known for his notable contributions to the entertainment industry, Dheeraj has been involved in various projects across different platforms. Whether it be television, films, or digital media, he has showcased his versatility and talent. With his charismatic presence and acting prowess, Dheeraj continues to captivate audiences with his performances and remains a prominent figure in the world of entertainment.

He was last seen in Sherdil Shergill. However, his work as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya has earned immense love from the netizens.

Mohsin Khan’s work front

One of his most notable roles came in the popular Hindi serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” where he portrayed the character of Kartik Goenka. His portrayal of Kartik garnered widespread appreciation and a massive fan following.

Mohsin’s ability to bring depth and emotion to his characters has made him a sought-after actor in the industry. His dedication to his craft and commitment to delivering impactful performances have been consistently evident throughout his career.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Related Post
Latest Stories
