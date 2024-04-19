“Mere Ko Messages Nahi Pasand,” Nia Sharma About Relationships

Nia Sharma likes to keep her life simple and straightforward. Her style is bold and blunt, and so are her expectations in real life about love and dating. She has always shared her opinion without hesitating or what others think about it. And yet again, we found a viral clip of the actress revealing her expectations in a relationship. Read more to know.

Nia Sharma’s Opinion About Relationship Behaviour

In a viral clip from a Flipkart video Nia Sharma shared her opinion about texting and caring in a relationship. She said, “Over dose is bad jo ye baat bol raha hai per agar vo holier than thou attitude hai ki mere ko messages nahi pasand irritated hota hai. Toh mat rakho na relationship fir vo hai hi kyu, mtlb if I have my man in my life, I would want to know if he is okay. Not ofcourse kaha ho, kab aa rahe ho ye sab mai khud nahi mere pass itna time nahi hai life me. And it comes from the fact that two people are working; it is general caring. Are you doing okay?”

She added, “Usme me apne itna attitude hai ki I’m so irritated hu, vo aajata hai, vibe me bhi aajata hai when you are not replying nicely, jab aap ek message ko reciprocate nahi ker sakte ya ek video call ek 10, 15-minute k liye nahi ker sakte toh i think, get out of that relationship.”

