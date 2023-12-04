Monday Motivation! Divyanka Tripathi seeks “perseverance” as she aces kickboxing [Video]

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi recently showcased her prowess in kickboxing in a captivating video she shared on social media. Sporting a sleek all-black gym outfit, the actress displayed her commitment to the practice, emphasising the importance of sharing the process rather than just the polished result.

In the video, Tripathi humbly acknowledged the imperfections in her moves, reinforcing a message of authenticity in an era dominated by perfection-seeking standards on social media. She realised that persistence and an unyielding spirit often overshadow what society deems “natural talent.”

Living in a world fixated on the pursuit of perfection within imperfect bodies, the actress urged her followers not to succumb to judgment if they don’t possess a particular skill. Instead, she advocated for perseverance, highlighting the significance of consistent effort and a tenacious spirit.

See video:

Tripathi’s empowering message is a source of Monday motivation, encouraging individuals to embrace their journey, celebrate progress, and cultivate resilience in the face of challenges. In a society where social media tends to spotlight only polished achievements, the actress’s candid approach resonates as a refreshing reminder of the value of pursuing personal goals.

Getting some Monday Motivation? Well, so we are!