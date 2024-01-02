Mouni Roy Enjoying The Best Life With Her Husband, Take A Look

Mouni Roy has become one of the most buzzed beauties of the town. With her every sizzling appearance in the town, she makes headlines. Earlier, the diva was all over the internet due to her pictures with bestie Disha Patani as the duo enjoyed the ‘girls’ trip. However, since Christmas, Mouni has been spending time with the love of her life, and now the glimpse from their amazing time she has shared is undoubtedly a must-check dump.

Mouni Roy’s Vacation Dump With Hubby Suraj Nambiar

Treating her fans on the first day of 2024, Mouni dropped several photos from her vacation. In the video, Mouni can be seen taking a selfie with her hubby from the pool. In the floral prints bikini, Mouni is raising the hotness bar, and we can’t get over her charm. After spending some chill time in the pool, she had a great time reading with the beautiful blue pool view.

In one of the photos, the Brahmastra actress flaunts her curved figure, making fans’ jaws drop. Mouni is a fitness freak, and her hourglass is the visible proof. The couple also had a relaxing time walking through the streets. Well, a good day is indeed incomplete without good food, so Mouni and Suraj enjoyed some super delicious food, including noodles, chicken, rice, veggies, and some drinks to complement. And the day ends with a refreshing flower basket on the door. Sharing this post, she captioned, “Wake up, coffee, swim, eat, read repeat kinda day x

#lovemylife

1:1:24 🦋.”

Did you like Mouni Roy’s special vacation chill with her husband, Suraj Nambiar? Drop your thoughts in the comments.