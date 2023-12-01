Mouni Roy goes preppy in corset mini dress, see photos

Get ready to swoon because Mouni Roy just unleashed the cheeky and flirty vibes in a drop-dead gorgeous ivory white corset mini dress! Picture this: glam turned up to eleven as our diva paired it with a potli handbag, giving us major “I woke up like this, flawless” energy. But hold the phone, the magic doesn’t stop there.

Stepping into the scene with golden stilettos, Mouni is basically walking on sunshine. Long wavy hairdo? Check. Sleek eyebrows? Check. Smokey eyes that could stop traffic? Oh, absolutely check! She’s not just picking it up; she’s owning it.

And can we talk about those nude pink lips? It’s like they whispered a secret only Mouni knows, making us all want in on the glam squad. But wait, there’s more! The look is sealed with a diamond ring on her hand because when you’re this fabulous, diamonds are basically your sidekick.

So, to sum it up: Mouni Roy took glam, cheekiness, and flirty vibes, threw them in a blender, and out came this iconic look. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a mood, a statement, and a whole vibe. Get ready to take notes because the queen has spoken, and she said, “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”