Mouni Roy Shares Unseen Photos From LSD2 Shoot Says, ‘Madness & Mayhem’

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared unseen photos from her cameo role in the recently released film Love Sex and Dhoka 2. Check out her expression

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Mouni Roy, the talented, versatile, and beautiful actress of the town, has become a popular name in Bollywood with her hard work and dedication. Her journey from being a television actress to making it big in Bollywood is truly inspiring. Yet again she was seen in a recently released film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. In her latest Instagram dump, the actress shared unseen photos from the shoot with a gratitude note.

On Saturday night, Mouni shared a series of unseen photos from the Love Sex Aur Dhokha shoot. In the first image, Mouni looks hot in a red mini-dress, and it seems she is rehearsing and understanding the plot. The other photos show her role in the film wearing a black striped mini dress paired with a long coat and spreading her charm with style. She looked stunning in these photos, leaving fans intrigued.

Sharing her experience working with the director, Dibakar Banerjee Mouni wrote a long paragraph. “Did a special appearance for Dibakar sirs dark, gritty, gripping affair. It’s madness & mayhem. So happy for the entire team. Also was very excited to re unite with my dearest @ektarkapoor ma’am @balajitelefilmslimited felt like coming home. Congratulations to the entire team. And all of you who haven’t seen the film yet. Go go go. It’s running in the theatres near you x
#lsd2.”

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

