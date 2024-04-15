Mouni Roy’s Striking Appearance In A White And Black Shirt Dress At Her New Restaurant, Disha Patani Wishes Congratulations!

Mouni Roy is one of the original fashionistas in town. The actress has an outstanding sense of style, which she has consistently demonstrated wherever she goes. Regarding fashion, she inspires admiration with her daring and bold choices. And her new appearance is no exception. The actress has captivated us with her hot style in a white and black shirt dress at her new restaurant.

Mouni Roy’s Striking Appearance-

Mouni Roy sizzles in a captivating white and black mini-dress. She wears a white shirt featuring a classic white shirt collar, rolled-up sleeves, and front buttons, exuding timeless elegance and sophistication. A black strappy mini dress is layered over the white shirt, adding a contemporary twist to the classic ensemble. The dress’s sleeveless design and V-neckline accentuate Mouni’s silhouette, while the flared and pleated skirt adds movement and flair to the outfit.

Mouni’s Hairstyle and Glam Appearance-

For hai, Mouni fashioned her hair in a middle-parted sleek hairstyle, adding to the polished and sophisticated vibe of the ensemble. For makeup, she applied minimal makeup with black eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip color, which would enhance her natural beauty and add a touch of glamour to her appearance. Mouni opted for minimalist jewelry with a silver and diamond ring to complement her ensemble and paired it with a black shoulder bag. In the picture, she flaunts her classy outfit at her new Badmaash restaurant. Disha Patani’s congratulations on her new restaurant appearance must have added extra cheer.

