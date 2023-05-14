ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Mouni Roy’s sunset hue beach wear is best for your summer escapes

Mouni Roy astounds admirers with her stylish look books in orange beach wear, the actress recently shared pictures on her social media handle, leaving fans all wowed, check out-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 07:55:03
Mouni Roy’s sunset hue beach wear is best for your summer escapes

Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy has once again set social media ablaze with her scintillating photo series, showcasing her sizzling presence in a mesmerizing bikini. Known for captivating her fans with hauntingly gorgeous photoshoots and tantalizing videos on Instagram, the actress has once again left her followers in awe. This time, Mouni has delighted her audience by sharing a video of her blissful vacation in Italy.

Mouni Roy looks stunning in sunset hue beach wear

In the video, Mouni Roy exudes sheer elegance as she relaxes in Italy’s breathtaking Amalfi Coast. Donning an eye-catching orange bikini halter top, coupled with a thigh-high slit skirt, the Naagin star effortlessly radiates allure and confidence. With a series of sensual poses, Mouni bewitches viewers with her striking appearance, capturing the essence of her delightful getaway in Italy.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “In a day dream”

Check out-

Work Front

Mouni Roy, known for her successful transition from television to Bollywood, has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. After gaining fame with shows like “Naagin” and “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” she made her Bollywood debut in “Gold” (2018) alongside Akshay Kumar. She was also seen in Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra” and recently appeared in the music video “Dotara” with Jubin Nautiyal. Up next, Mouni will be seen in the sci-fi horror comedy film “The Virgin Tree” alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh.

What are your thoughts on the above style file by Mouni Roy? Let us know in the comments-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Best Fashion Instagrams Of The Week: Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti
Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral
Mouni Roy's romantic kissing moment with husband Suraj Nambiar goes viral
Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect curves in printed red bikini, fans love it
Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect curves in printed red bikini, fans love it
Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in black halter neck backless outfit, Disha Patani reacts
Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in black halter neck backless outfit, Disha Patani reacts
Mouni Roy heaps praises for Karan Tacker, calls him ‘rockstar’
Mouni Roy heaps praises for Karan Tacker, calls him ‘rockstar’
Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and gang party hard (see inside pics)
Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and gang party hard (see inside pics)
Latest Stories
Take the classy to casuals guide from Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna
Take the classy to casuals guide from Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna
Party Night: Nia Sharma does the cut-out fashion right
Party Night: Nia Sharma does the cut-out fashion right
Men In Black: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan steal the show
Men In Black: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohsin Khan steal the show
Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar pens perfection as Hatim in Alibaba
Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar pens perfection as Hatim in Alibaba
Erica Fernandes’ latest photoshoot can give you a ‘culture shock’
Erica Fernandes’ latest photoshoot can give you a ‘culture shock’
Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out
Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out
Read Latest News