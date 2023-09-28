Mugdha Chaphekar, Pranali Rathod and Aditi Sharma turn royal in Anarkali suits [Photos]

When it comes to timeless elegance and regal charm, Anarkali suits have always taken the centre stage in the world of fashion. Recently, three dazzling Bollywood actresses – Mugdha Chaphekar, Pranali Rathod, and Aditi Sharma – set the fashion scene ablaze as they donned these exquisite ensembles with their own unique twists. Let’s delve into the world of Anarkali suits fashion and discover how you can recreate these royal looks.

Mugdha Chaphekar: Electric Blue Elegance

Mugdha Chaphekar effortlessly exudes grace and style in her electric blue Anarkali suit. The vibrant hue adds a contemporary touch to this classic outfit. To recreate her look, start with a similar electric blue Anarkali suit and let your sleek, straight hair flow like a waterfall. Keep your makeup minimal, allowing your outfit to shine, and don’t forget to accessorize with a pair of golden oxidized jhumkas for that extra glam factor.

Pranali Rathod: White Elegance with a Pop of Color

Pranali Rathod showcases the beauty of contrast with her all-white Anarkali suit paired with a striking yellow embroidered dupatta. This combination adds a delightful pop of color to the ensemble. To emulate her style, opt for an all-white Anarkali suit and select a vibrant dupatta to elevate the look. Keep your makeup minimal and let your long straight hair fall gracefully.

Aditi Sharma: Intricately Designed Monochrome

Aditi Sharma exudes sophistication in her intricately designed monochrome Anarkali suit. The monochrome trend never goes out of style, and Aditi knows it well. To achieve this chic look, opt for a monochrome Anarkali suit of your choice. Let your hair flow in loose waves, and keep your makeup minimal to emphasize the elegance of the outfit. Finish the look with a pair of gorgeous jhumkas to add a touch of glamour.

Recreating the Royal Looks

Now that you’ve glimpsed the royal fashion statements of these Bollywood beauties, here’s how you can recreate their looks with your own twist:

Play with Colors: Experiment with different color combinations for your Anarkali suit and dupatta. Mix and match to create a unique and eye-catching ensemble.

Accessorize Wisely: Don’t underestimate the power of accessories. Jhumkas, bangles, and statement necklaces can elevate your Anarkali suit game to a whole new level.

Hairstyle Matters: The choice of hairstyle can greatly influence your overall look. Consider straight hair for a sleek appearance or loose waves for a more relaxed vibe.

Makeup Magic: Keep your makeup in sync with your outfit. Minimal makeup can highlight the beauty of your Anarkali suit, but don’t shy away from experimenting with bold makeup looks for special occasions.

In the world of fashion, Anarkali suits continue to reign as timeless classics. With a dash of creativity and personal flair, you can effortlessly channel your inner royal and make a fashion statement that’s uniquely yours. So, embrace the regal charm of Anarkali suits and let your style shine!