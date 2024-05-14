Munmun Dutta Vs. Nia Sharma: Who Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful In Red Ruffle Dress?

In the fashion world, the ruffle dress trend continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts with its romantic and whimsical appeal. Whether delicate cascading layers or bold statement ruffles, this trend adds flair and femininity to any wardrobe, making it a timeless favorite for all occasions. Our favorite television divas, Munmun Dutta and Nia Sharma, donned the same red ruffle dress, so let’s look at who looked beautiful.

Munmun Dutta Red Ruffle Dress Look

Munmun styled herself in a darling red ruffle dress for the latest pictures. The outfit has slip sleeves with a round neckline, giving her simplicity. The small ruffle details diagonally across the dress look whimsical. The fitting bodice and loose bottom look stunning. However, the actress rocked her look with just a bold red lipstick. Her one-sided soft curls hairstyle added a touch of elegance. The winged and shiny eyeliner looked attractive.

Nia Sharma’s Red Ruffle Dress Look

Nia also graced her look in a similar red ruffle dress, but the difference was the sleeve pattern and neckline, which was U-shaped and looked more attractive. The ruffle details were added randomly, which looked creative. However, the actress opts for golden earrings, adding sparkle. The smokey eyes, open hairstyle, rosy cheeks, and nude lips give her a fierce vibe.

It is difficult to figure out who looks the best when comparing Munmun and Nia, but one thing is clear: both actresses looked breathtakingly beautiful in their respective fashion choices.