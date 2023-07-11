ADVERTISEMENT
Munmun Dutta’s work trip fashion is all about streetstyle, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 08:10:06
Television sensation Munmun Dutta embarked on a fabulous work trip to Nashik, and boy, did she turn heads with her stunning casual look! Munmun knows how to strike the perfect balance between classic and contemporary fashion. With her keen eye for details, she accessorizes her looks with statement pieces, be it stylish hats, trendy sunglasses, or eye-catching jewelry. Munmun Dutta continues to inspire her fans with her distinctive style, setting trends and making a mark in the world of fashion.

Decoding Munmun’s look for the day

The actress exuded sheer elegance in her sheer casual avatar, effortlessly showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Munmun rocked a trendy printed white t-shirt paired with chic blue pants, creating a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Adding the finishing touches to her ensemble, she sported a stylish suncap, accentuating her fabulous attire. With her filled-in eyebrows, dewy eyes, and complementing nude pink lips, Munmun radiated charm and glamour wherever she went. It’s safe to say that her fashion game was on point during this memorable work trip, leaving everyone in awe of her sheer fabulousness!

Sharing the picture, Munmun Dutta wrote, “A work trip to Nashik ended up in a walk in the rain and nature”

Have a look-

Munmun Dutta’s work trip fashion is all about streetstyle, see pics 832454

Munmun Dutta’s work trip fashion is all about streetstyle, see pics 832458

Munmun Dutta’s work trip fashion is all about streetstyle, see pics 832459

Munmun Dutta’s work trip fashion is all about streetstyle, see pics 832460

Munmun Dutta’s work trip fashion is all about streetstyle, see pics 832461

Munmun Dutta’s work trip fashion is all about streetstyle, see pics 832462

Munmun Dutta’s work trip fashion is all about streetstyle, see pics 832463

While we can’t take eyes off Dutta’s style, we also are loving the beautiful blue sky that peeping outside of the window.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

