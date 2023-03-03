Ashish Kaul the seasoned actor has been a name to reckon with in the entertainment industry for more than 25 years now!! Now his 23 years old son Vivan Kaul is all set to get into the shoes of his own father, and turn into an engaging performer. Vivan is eyeing Bollywood, is what we hear.

Vivan Kaul has completed his Hotel Management degree from ITC Maurya Delhi and is now exploring options for himself. He has been duly trained in acting, dancing and filmmaking. A fitness enthusiast, Vivan Kaul makes sure that he works really hard on his appearance and physique.

Ask him about his lookout for roles, and he says, “I would like to get into TV shows, web series, and films. I am open to all these options and am eager to get into the entertainment world. My aim is to focus on my credentials as a performer. Yes, my father has been there, done all that, but I certainly know that I need to start from scratch.”

Vivan who celebrates his birthday on 4 March, is quite grounded and confident to look at!!

We wish him all the best!!