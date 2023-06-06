ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

My character in Titlie will have a good graph: Radhika Chhabra

Radhika Chhabra who was last seen in Jai Hanuman - Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo, the Dangal show talks about her new show Titlie and on her role. Read here to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 16:45:28
My character in Titlie will have a good graph: Radhika Chhabra

Actress Radhika Chhabra who has featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be seen joining the stellar cast of Star Plus show Titlie. Produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions, Titlie stars Neha Solanki, Avinash Mishra and Vatsal Sheth in lead roles. Radhika was last seen in Dangal’s show Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo.

Radhika will be seen in the role of Monika who is the sister of the male lead, Garv, essayed by Avinash Mishra.

Garv’s family will enter the show a little later, probably in the second week of airing.

Says Radhika, “Monika is a very sweet and simple girl. She is a very responsible girl and shares a great bond with one and all in her family. However, her closeness with her brother Garv will be heart-warming to watch.”

Radhika took up this show as she has a good graph in her character. “My character in the show is against domestic violence. It shows a girl how to take a stand for her own life. This fascinated me and this is how I got inclined to take up this character.”

“I am enjoying my stint in the show. I look forward to a good journey with Titlie. My character has a lot of shades and phases, and viewers will get to see it with time,” Radhika states.

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

Best of luck!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Meenakshi Verma joins the cast of LSD Films' Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti for Zee TV
Exclusive: Meenakshi Verma joins the cast of LSD Films' Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti for Zee TV
I make yummy Pulao which my family likes: Joohi Pal
I make yummy Pulao which my family likes: Joohi Pal
Exclusive: Prince Dua bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Prince Dua bags Atrangi show Drishti
Exclusive: Sapan Gulati bags Shemaroo Umang show Kismat Ki Lakiro Se
Exclusive: Sapan Gulati bags Shemaroo Umang show Kismat Ki Lakiro Se
It is a very timely taken call to end Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi: Producer Ninad Vaidya, Dashami Creations
It is a very timely taken call to end Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi: Producer Ninad Vaidya, Dashami Creations
Exclusive: Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi to end on 7 July
Exclusive: Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi to end on 7 July
Latest Stories
Avneet Kaur Gets Trendy In Her Dance Moves With Friend Vishal Jethwa; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Gets Trendy In Her Dance Moves With Friend Vishal Jethwa; Check Here
A window view with sea would be perfect: Wagle Ki Duniya fame Prapti Shukla
A window view with sea would be perfect: Wagle Ki Duniya fame Prapti Shukla
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan enters the vent to look for Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan enters the vent to look for Radha
Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
Exclusive: Mustafa Burmawalla bags Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series
Titlie Spoiler: Rahul wishes to marry Titlie
Titlie Spoiler: Rahul wishes to marry Titlie
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Fire breakout during Shaurya's music launch party at the Luthra mansion
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Fire breakout during Shaurya's music launch party at the Luthra mansion
Read Latest News