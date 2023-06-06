My character in Titlie will have a good graph: Radhika Chhabra

Actress Radhika Chhabra who has featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be seen joining the stellar cast of Star Plus show Titlie. Produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions, Titlie stars Neha Solanki, Avinash Mishra and Vatsal Sheth in lead roles. Radhika was last seen in Dangal’s show Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo.

Radhika will be seen in the role of Monika who is the sister of the male lead, Garv, essayed by Avinash Mishra.

Garv’s family will enter the show a little later, probably in the second week of airing.

Says Radhika, “Monika is a very sweet and simple girl. She is a very responsible girl and shares a great bond with one and all in her family. However, her closeness with her brother Garv will be heart-warming to watch.”

Radhika took up this show as she has a good graph in her character. “My character in the show is against domestic violence. It shows a girl how to take a stand for her own life. This fascinated me and this is how I got inclined to take up this character.”

“I am enjoying my stint in the show. I look forward to a good journey with Titlie. My character has a lot of shades and phases, and viewers will get to see it with time,” Radhika states.

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

Best of luck!!