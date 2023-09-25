My dream destination is Dubai: Rumi Khan

Actor Rumi Khan, who is known for his acting in Bollywood movies like Gadar 2: The Katha, Pathaan and TV shows Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Chandragupta Maurya, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Mahabharat got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:
Describe yourself in 3 words:
Honest, energetic, and keen to learn.
Are you a tattoo person?
No, I am not a tattoo person.
If you could be from any other era what would it be
An era where people travel on horses because I love horses
If you had one superpower what would it be?
I want the power to travel in seconds to any part of the world because I wouldn’t say I like time spent travelling.
Would you date a fan?
Of course, if I find true love from her I will give more than she ever expected.
Do you sing in the shower?
I love singing but I don’t sing in the shower. I love gazals. I am a big fan of Jagjit Singh.
Any wild dream you have seen
My favourite movie is Gladiator I have seen it many times and several times I dream that I am fighting with lions in the arena.
Your biggest or weirdest fear
Losing loved ones. I stay alone and I miss them every day.
Your dream destination
Dubai
Your favourite past time
Watching movies at home.