Television | Celebrities

My dream destination is Dubai: Rumi Khan

Rumi Khan, known for his acting in Bollywood movies like Gadar 2: The Katha, Pathaan got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Sep,2023 11:41:20
My dream destination is Dubai: Rumi Khan 855188

Actor Rumi Khan, who is known for his acting in Bollywood movies like Gadar 2: The Katha, Pathaan and TV shows Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Chandragupta Maurya, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Mahabharat got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

Honest, energetic, and keen to learn.

Are you a tattoo person?

No, I am not a tattoo person.

If you could be from any other era what would it be

An era where people travel on horses because I love horses

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I want the power to travel in seconds to any part of the world because I wouldn’t say I like time spent travelling.

Would you date a fan?

Of course, if I find true love from her I will give more than she ever expected.

Do you sing in the shower?

I love singing but I don’t sing in the shower.  I love gazals. I am a big fan of Jagjit Singh.

Any wild dream you have seen

My favourite movie is Gladiator I have seen it many times and several times I dream that I am fighting with lions in the arena.

Your biggest or weirdest fear

Losing loved ones. I stay alone and I miss them every day.

Your dream destination

Dubai

Your favourite past time

Watching movies at home.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rumi Khan opens up on working with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, read 844081
Rumi Khan opens up on working with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, read
Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan? 832244
Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan?
I am missing being with my family during this auspicious month of Ramadan: Rumi Khan 800060
I missed being with my family during this auspicious month of Ramadan: Rumi Khan
I was always aware of Baalveer’s popularity: Aditi Sanwal 791908
I was always aware of Baalveer’s popularity: Aditi Sanwal
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan’s family denies love jihad allegations, lawyer accuses Tunisha’s mother of controlling her life and finances
Reports: Tunisha Sharma’s friend and co-star Abhishek Nigam to replace Sheezan Khan in Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul

Latest Stories

Blessed to be Mr. and Mrs: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS from their wedding 855179
Blessed to be Mr. and Mrs: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS from their wedding
Lalit Pandit On The Magic Of Dev Anand 855175
Lalit Pandit On The Magic Of Dev Anand
Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi’s latest lehenga blouse designs are setting trends [Photos] 855077
Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi’s latest lehenga blouse designs are setting trends [Photos]
Steal the show in bodycon mini dresses like Mouni Roy and Shehnaaz Gill [Photos] 855004
Steal the show in bodycon mini dresses like Mouni Roy and Shehnaaz Gill [Photos]
[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855121
[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs
Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse 853015
Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse
Read Latest News