ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan?

Sheezan Khan who is popular for his lead role in Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul is presently in talks to play the lead in the third edition of the love story in Udaariyaan. Read this exclusive newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jul,2023 11:03:11
Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan? 832244

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen a good run, with two good love tales mesmerizing fans. News coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that Udaariyaan will soon kickstart its third season which will see yet another inspiring love story. As we know, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya were the leads when Udaariyaan started. The show took a generation leap in which actors Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bhardwaj came in as new leads. Now, work is happening for the third edition of Udaariyaan to start. And we hear that Sheezan M Khan who was seen in Alibaba Dastaan-E- Kabul, is presently in talks to play the male lead.

Yes, Sheezan has been in the news for the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma and even got arrested. He is presently seen as one of the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

As per a reliable source, “Sheezan is in advanced talks with the channel and production house to play the lead in Udaariyaan 3.”

We buzzed Sheezan, but did not get through to him for comment.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain 

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Balancing is an art that you learn by yourself: Anupama Solanki 831797
Balancing is an art that you learn by yourself: Anupama Solanki
MS Dhoni has always been my favorite sports person: Abhishek Sharma 832018
MS Dhoni has always been my favorite sportsperson: Abhishek Sharma
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan comes to meet Elahi 831954
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan comes to meet Elahi
It was exciting to see the amalgamation of our show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan with the new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Ranveer Singh Malik 831796
It was exciting to see the amalgamation of our show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan with the new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Ranveer Singh Malik
I am always eager to play all kinds of sports: Aashish K.N Mehrotra 823824
I am always eager to play all kinds of sports: Aashish K.N Mehrotra
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan comes to India to sign a big contract 831422
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan comes to India to sign a big contract
Latest Stories
Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's is an action-packed rollercoaster 832241
Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan’s is an action-packed rollercoaster
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair 832237
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair
Nikki Tamboli Is 'Sorry' To Be Not Interested, Know Why 832212
Nikki Tamboli Is ‘Sorry’ To Be Not Interested, Know Why
Learn The 'Quick Get Ready' Hack From Anushka Sen 832206
Learn The ‘Quick Get Ready’ Hack From Anushka Sen
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights 832201
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrate Anniversary In Salt-Kissed Air And Lights
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar's Therapeutic Bali Vacation 832198
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar’s Therapeutic Bali Vacation
Read Latest News