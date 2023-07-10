Exclusive: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan to play the lead in new season of Udaariyaan?

Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen a good run, with two good love tales mesmerizing fans. News coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that Udaariyaan will soon kickstart its third season which will see yet another inspiring love story. As we know, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary and Isha Malviya were the leads when Udaariyaan started. The show took a generation leap in which actors Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bhardwaj came in as new leads. Now, work is happening for the third edition of Udaariyaan to start. And we hear that Sheezan M Khan who was seen in Alibaba Dastaan-E- Kabul, is presently in talks to play the male lead.

Yes, Sheezan has been in the news for the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma and even got arrested. He is presently seen as one of the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

As per a reliable source, “Sheezan is in advanced talks with the channel and production house to play the lead in Udaariyaan 3.”

We buzzed Sheezan, but did not get through to him for comment.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

