It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain

Actress Jinal Jain who was recently seen in Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho as the main antagonist has joined the cast of Zee TV’s popular show Meet post its generation leap. As we know, this Shashi Sumeet Productions show has taken a generation leap. Actor Shagun Pandey has exited from the show while Ashi Singh continues to play the new lead. Actor Syed Reza Ahmed has been roped in as the new male lead in the show.

Now, Jinal has entered Meet and is playing the role of Happy, sister to the main lead, Shlok.

Says Jinal, “I was playing the negative shade in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. It was very nice working as the antagonist in the show. I had a good journey. But later, I felt that I wanted to return with a positive character this time around. I wanted to play a role which is lovable, cute, and positive. This prompted me to take this role. Also, I wanted to be part of the Shashi Sumeet family. As of now, I am enjoying being part of Meet.”

The biggest challenge for Jinal has been the quick changes she has adapted from playing a positive character, and later playing a negative and now getting back to the positive shade. “Yes, as an actor, we are needed to switch back and forth with character shades. I had put in great effort to play the negative shade as this was new for me. Now, I am back to playing the positive again.”

“I look forward to a good journey with Meet. It is fun shooting on this set with the team of cast and crew,” says Jinal.

Best of luck, Jinal!!