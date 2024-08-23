My expectations in the role of Roshan in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are sky-high: Monaz Mevawalla

Actress Monaz Mevawalla who is presently enjoying one of the best phases in her long career in the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Sony SAB and Neela Telefilms’ long-running and popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah feels blessed to be part of this revolutionary comedy show on television. Monaz who has the experience and repertoire to get into the skin of any given character is tailor-made to play Roshan.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Monaz talks about her TMKOC journey, her expectations in the role and about the very popular show.

How has your journey been as Roshan in TMKOC?

My journey with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been very nice. My entry as Roshan in the show was well-shot. I was presented in a very nice way. I was happy with my introduction scenes and the scenes that followed. It has been an enjoyable journey.

You were away from acting for a while and chose to get back with this role. Any specific reason for it?

I was not away from acting. I was doing a show for Shemaroo and was also anchoring on another OTT platform. I was doing a Gujarati play too. So I was not off-acting. But the only reason why I was not seen in a TV show was because I did not like what was being offered to me. I wanted to do a role which I like doing. Patience brings rewards, and I am glad that I am doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah today.

How have you got into the skin of the character now? Has it been a tough ride?

I have gotten into Roshan’s character quite nicely. There are a lot of similarities between Roshan and me. Firstly, she is a Parsi, and so am I. Our language is the same. I have been acting for the past 21 years now. I understand how to mould myself into the character given. I have done many comedy shows, social dramas, mythos and even negative roles. I am glad that I am able to bring out my personality in Roshan. I was an instructor at Shaimak Davar’s Institute for four years, having learnt dance initially there. I have incorporated a bit of dancing into Roshan’s character which was not done earlier. Roshan as a character is happy, and bubbly, and that is how I am. You can say that this role was tailor-made for me.

Who do you get on well with on the set?

I get along with everyone. This is a new show for me, and many have been doing the show for 16 years now. I have not been able to make very good friendships with everybody. Having said this, everyone is a friend, we sit and talk, and eat together. We improvise together. There is nothing like I get along well the most with one person. I am here to work, I professionally do my job.

TMKOC has been going on and on… What do you feel like being part of this prestigious show?

Yes, it is a show that has been going on for many years. I feel so privileged to be playing Roshan. This is epic. Now people know me as Roshan. I have done popular shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Jabb Love Hua etc. But this recognition is on another level. I am thankful to God for having destined me for this role. I thank Producer Asit Modi for making me a part of this revolutionary comedy show.

A lot of old actors have moved out, but the show has emerged a winner every time. What do you have to say?

Yes, when people like a particular show, changes that come along the way do not matter much to them. Viewers like the flavour of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They like the content of the show. The moral values got from the show is loved. Replacements of actors do not matter much as the innocence of characters always remains the same, irrespective of whoever plays it. Every character in the show is very unique and distinguished. This is the best part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And the concepts are relatable also.

How’s the response been for you?

The response has been very good for me. People have come to me and appreciated my performance, looks, voice modulation etc.

What are your expectations in the role?

I expect a lot from this role. I want to improvise as much as possible, and I try my best to bring my flavour to the role and sequence. Whenever I get an opportunity to do so, I grab it with both hands. I want to explore more of the traits of Roshan. I am waiting to get an opportunity to dance in the show. My expectations in the role are sky-high.