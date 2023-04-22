My favourite childhood memory is making Kharak during EID: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Munira Kudrati

Munira Kudrati talks about her EID plans

Munira Kudrati, who essays the role of Shalu in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, is excited to celebrate EID with her family. Eid-ul-Fitr, or ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast,’ marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Munira mentioned her Eid plans: “Every year on Eid, I pray to Allah, wear new clothes, and meet my extended family. It is one of the most joyous occasions for us as it’s like a get-together of families, along with a major feast. One sweet dish everyone eats is Kharak, made of dry dates. One of my favourite childhood memories is making Kharak with my mom one day before Eid in large quantities for everyone around. What’s more is that when we used to go out to buy new clothes for Eid, our parents, and other relatives gave us Eidi. Here’s wishing everyone, Eid Mubarak.”

