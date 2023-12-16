My hubby Abhishek Malik motivated me to say yes to the acting offer: Suhani Chaudhary on her acting debut

Suhani Chaudhary, the talented wife of renowned TV actor Abhishek Malik, steps into the limelight with her acting debut in a Qawwali rendition of the classic song ‘Hasta Hua Noorani Chehra’ by Niazi Nizami Bros. Suhani, who is already making waves as a social media influencer, is set to captivate audiences with her performance alongside actor Vikram Sharma. In this exclusive revelation, Suhani shares the valuable tips she received from her husband Abhishek Malik before venturing into the world of acting.

Having made a name for himself with notable performances in popular TV shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, Abhishek is celebrated for his acting prowess. Now, it’s time for his wife, Suhani, to shine as she steps into the world of acting with a much-anticipated music video.

Expressing her enthusiasm about making her debut as an actor, Suhani shares, “I am excited to make my debut as an actor. After being in front of the camera as a social media influencer, I am enjoying the opportunity to grow and start acting.” Grateful to Mrs. Neerat Kaur, who directed and produced the song, Suhani sees this opportunity as the best blessing in the year 2023.

Abhishek, a pillar of support for Suhani, has been instrumental in motivating her to take on this new adventure. Suhani mentions, “He was happy for me. And it was him who actually motivated me to say yes to the acting offer and enjoy some new adventure and grow with new challenges. He’s my support.”

Before diving into her acting journey, Suhani sought advice from her experienced husband. She shares the valuable tips Abhishek gave her, stating, “He asked me to forget myself to be someone’s wife or a daughter and just remember the character I am narrated. And enjoy playing it. He also asked me to enjoy my shoots so as not to stress the result.” Expressing her aspirations, Suhani says, “I am looking forward to exploring the digital space and also acting in more music videos like this.”