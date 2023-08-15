Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik

It’s been a momentous journey for us, the proud Indians as we get into the 77th year of Independence in India. As our nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day with high energy on 15 August 2022, we have our telly actors celebrating the day in their own way. Today we have Abhishek Malik who essays the role of Akshay in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, expressing his thoughts on what he feels about Independent India.

The actor said, “Independence Day marks the long struggle of our freedom fighters and inspires the young generation to serve the country. Hence, the Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive. The best part about celebrating Independence Day during school days was pinning mini flags to our uniforms, getting sweets, fancy dress competitions, and patriotic skits, recreating the time of freedom. These are some of the fondest memories of my childhood days, which I will always cherish.”

