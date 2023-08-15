ADVERTISEMENT
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik

As our nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day with high energy on 15 August 2022, we have popular actor Abhishek Malik who essays the role of Akshay in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, celebrating the day in his own way.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Aug,2023 11:00:14
The actor said, “Independence Day marks the long struggle of our freedom fighters and inspires the young generation to serve the country. Hence, the Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive. The best part about celebrating Independence Day during school days was pinning mini flags to our uniforms, getting sweets, fancy dress competitions, and patriotic skits, recreating the time of freedom. These are some of the fondest memories of my childhood days,  which I will always cherish.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

