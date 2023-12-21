My dream house will be a huge villa: Suhani Chaudhary

Indian popular stylist and actress Suhani Chaudhary recently made her acting debut with the Qawwali version of the popular song ‘Hasta Hua Noorani Chehra’ by Niazi Nizami Bros alongside actor Vikram Sharma. She earned immense popularity as a social media influencer. She is married to TV star Abhishek Malik, known for shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabatein among others. Suhani has a great eye when it comes to the designing of her house.

For our segment on Home Decor on IWMBuzz.com, Suhani Chaudhary gets talking about her ideas and thought process when it comes to her dream house, her likes and decor sense.

Read here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I love the drawing room area with a beautiful setup and a tree.

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house looks like a huge villa with an outdoor pool which I aspire to buy in future.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Colour combination would be grey and white. (I love nature, so I would love to plant trees around).

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Pataudi House.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I would love to invite my immediate family first after designing it.

What should your window view look like?

My window view should look very serene with a pool outdoor view.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I like every part of my house.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

I love each part of my house.

Wallpaper or paint?

I would like to use texture wallpaper in my house.